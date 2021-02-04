>
Surevest Inc. Buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Wells Fargo

February 04, 2021 | About: GS +1.8% LMT +1.46% ZM +2.5% SWK +0.74% MNR -0.56% IWD +1.28% EGBN +3.16% BMI +2.91% D +0.17% WFCPL.PFD +0%

Investment company Surevest Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Dominion Energy Inc, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Surevest Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Surevest Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Surevest Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/surevest+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Surevest Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 193,915 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.56%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,359 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  3. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 41,006 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,368 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
  5. Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 19,870 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Surevest Inc. initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24. The stock is now traded at around $389.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 11,078 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Surevest Inc. initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.56. The stock is now traded at around $175.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 16,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR)

Surevest Inc. initiated holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.85 and $17.84, with an estimated average price of $15.11. The stock is now traded at around $17.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 86,221 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Surevest Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $141.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,248 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN)

Surevest Inc. initiated holding in Eagle Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.83 and $41.3, with an estimated average price of $35.16. The stock is now traded at around $45.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,443 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Badger Meter Inc (BMI)

Surevest Inc. initiated holding in Badger Meter Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.72 and $94.37, with an estimated average price of $80.08. The stock is now traded at around $99.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Surevest Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 68.42%. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $293.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 17,842 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Surevest Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 31.59%. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39. The stock is now traded at around $337.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Surevest Inc. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

Surevest Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1348.76 and $1517.9, with an estimated average price of $1418.95.



