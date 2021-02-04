Surevest Inc. Buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Wells Fargo

Investment company Surevest Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Dominion Energy Inc, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Surevest Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Surevest Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ZM, SWK, MNR, IWD, EGBN, BMI, VBR, VGT, VTV,

ZM, SWK, MNR, IWD, EGBN, BMI, VBR, VGT, VTV, Added Positions: BND, GS, LMT, JPM, NOC, PM, KMB, RTX, MMM, T, BABA, CRM, MCD, CVX, VZ, DIS, APD, K, FTCH, ILPT, CLX, BMY, GPC, GD, MSFT, IGSB, ED, JNJ, GIS, V, PBCT, PG, KO, TRV, IGIB, CRWD, WM, FB, CL, SCHO, PEP, MDT, ABBV, ITW, EPD, AFL, UNP, GOOG, AIZ, SHW, UPS, ANGL, VOO,

BND, GS, LMT, JPM, NOC, PM, KMB, RTX, MMM, T, BABA, CRM, MCD, CVX, VZ, DIS, APD, K, FTCH, ILPT, CLX, BMY, GPC, GD, MSFT, IGSB, ED, JNJ, GIS, V, PBCT, PG, KO, TRV, IGIB, CRWD, WM, FB, CL, SCHO, PEP, MDT, ABBV, ITW, EPD, AFL, UNP, GOOG, AIZ, SHW, UPS, ANGL, VOO, Reduced Positions: AMZN, COST, OTIS, CARR,

AMZN, COST, OTIS, CARR, Sold Out: D, WFCPL.PFD,

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 193,915 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.56% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,359 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 41,006 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,368 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 19,870 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%

Surevest Inc. initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24. The stock is now traded at around $389.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 11,078 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Surevest Inc. initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.56. The stock is now traded at around $175.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 16,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Surevest Inc. initiated holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.85 and $17.84, with an estimated average price of $15.11. The stock is now traded at around $17.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 86,221 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Surevest Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $141.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,248 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Surevest Inc. initiated holding in Eagle Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.83 and $41.3, with an estimated average price of $35.16. The stock is now traded at around $45.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,443 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Surevest Inc. initiated holding in Badger Meter Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.72 and $94.37, with an estimated average price of $80.08. The stock is now traded at around $99.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Surevest Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 68.42%. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $293.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 17,842 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Surevest Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 31.59%. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39. The stock is now traded at around $337.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Surevest Inc. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46.

Surevest Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1348.76 and $1517.9, with an estimated average price of $1418.95.