Iowa State Bank Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Morgan Stanley, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells Altria Group Inc, Philip Morris International Inc

Urbandale, IA, based Investment company Iowa State Bank (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Morgan Stanley, Gilead Sciences Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Amgen Inc, sells Altria Group Inc, Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iowa State Bank. As of 2020Q4, Iowa State Bank owns 116 stocks with a total value of $291 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,410 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 82,370 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,273 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) - 670,827 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.83% SSgA SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US (CWI) - 299,400 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.05%

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $42.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $186.6. The stock is now traded at around $197.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $250.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 893 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.14. The stock is now traded at around $254.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 811 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.65%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 29,631 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 44.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $72.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 62,141 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29. The stock is now traded at around $65.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 33,492 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.31%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $67.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 21.24%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $237.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $57.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,873 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.17.