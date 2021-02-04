Gucci Beauty Flagship Store Debuts on Tmall Luxury Pavilion

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s leading beauty companies and the global leader in fragrances, announced the opening of the Gucci Beauty flagship store on the Tmall Luxury Pavilion, Alibaba’s dedicated platform for the world’s leading luxury and premium brands.The digital store connects Gucci Beauty products with more than 770 million Chinese consumers on the Tmall platform, who will now have the opportunity to experience and purchase items from Gucci Beauty’s full range of make-up and fragrances, including favorites Rouge à Lèvres Mat lipstick and Poudre De Beauté Mat Naturel face powder. The collaboration provides consumers with a world-class experience and trusted shopping environment, whilst enabling Gucci Beauty to significantly scale up its reach and engagement within the Chinese luxury market., said: “, said: “,said: “, said: “Today’s launch follows the opening of the first flagship store by Gucci on Tmall Luxury Pavilion dedicated to its fashion collections in December 2020.Tmall Luxury Pavilion launched in 2017 and is now home to more than 200 brands with products ranging from apparel and beauty items to watches and luxury cars. Offering a unique, distinctive environment, Tmall Luxury Pavilion enables brands to bring the same custom-tailored experience and sense of exclusivity from their brick-and-mortar stores to China’s online shoppers.Brands maintain complete control over the look, feel and experience for consumers as well as pricing and merchandising. Alibaba provides partner brands with insights from its consumer base of more than 770 million to more effectively engage with and identify future consumers.The Gucci Beauty Tmall flagship store is now open ([url="]https%3A%2F%2Fguccibeauty.tmall.com[/url]).Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance and number three in color cosmetics. Coty’s products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment. For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit [url="]www.coty.com[/url].Launched in 2008, Tmall ([url="]www.tmall.com[/url]) caters to consumers’ ever-growing demand for high-quality products and premium shopping experience. It serves as a platform for consumers in China and overseas to buy both homegrown and international branded products as well as products not available in traditional retail outlets. A large number of international and Chinese brands and retailers have established storefronts on Tmall. In the 12 months ended March 31, 2020, Tmall was the largest third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers in the world in terms of GMV, according to Analysys, and continues to grow quickly. Tmall is a business of Alibaba Group.

