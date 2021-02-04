Ocular Therapeutixâ„¢ Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that it has granted (i) a non-statutory stock option to purchase up to an aggregate of 100,000 shares of common stock of Ocular Therapeutix subject to time-based vesting (the “Time-Based Option”) and (ii) a non-statutory stock option to purchase up to an aggregate of 50,000 shares of common stock of Ocular Therapeutix subject to performance-based vesting (the “Performance-Based Option”) to a new employee, Rabia Gurses Ozden, MD, as an inducement to her commencement of employment with Ocular. The award was made outside Ocular’s 2014 Stock Incentive Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options were granted effective as of February 1, 2021, and each has an exercise price of $18.70 per share, the closing price of Ocular’s common stock on February 1, 2021. The Time-Based Option has a ten-year term and is scheduled to vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of Dr. Ozden’s employment commencement date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter, subject to Dr. Ozden’s continued service to Ocular through the applicable vesting dates. The Performance-Based Option vests and becomes exercisable in whole or in part if the Company achieves specified milestones, subject to Dr. Ozden’s continued service to Ocular through the applicable vesting dates. The grant was approved by a majority of Ocular’s independent directors at the recommendation of the Compensation Committee and was made as an inducement material to her acceptance of employment with Ocular in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of stock option agreements covering the grant and Ocular’s 2019 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, as amended to date.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA, is FDA-approved for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery. Ocular Therapeutix has also submitted a Supplemental NDA for DEXTENZA to include the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis as an additional approved indication. Ocular Therapeutix’s earlier stage development assets currently in Phase 1 clinical trials include OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension and OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases. Ocular Therapeutix is currently evaluating OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease in a Phase 2 clinical trial. Also, Ocular Therapeutix has recently filed a Phase 2-enabling investigational new drug application for OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Also, in collaboration with Regeneron, OTX-AFS (aflibercept suprachoroidal injection) is in pre-clinical development as an extended-delivery formulation of aflibercept for the treatment of retinal diseases. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure® Sealant, is an FDA-approved device to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

