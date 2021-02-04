>
United Insurance Holdings Corp. Schedules 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results and Conference Call

February 04, 2021 | About: NAS:UIHC +3.92%


United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC) (UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 after the close of the market and will conduct its quarterly conference call to discuss those results and review the outlook for the Company at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The Company invites interested parties to participate in the conference call.



Conference Call Details


Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – 5:00 p.m. ET


Participant Dial-In Numbers:


(United States): 877-407-8829


(International): 201-493-6724



Webcast


To listen to the live webcast, please go to [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.upcinsurance.com[/url] and click on the conference call link at the top of the page or go to: [url="]UIHC+Fourth+Quarter+2020+Conference+Call+Webcast[/url].



This webcast will be archived and accessible through the Company’s website for approximately 30 days following the call.



About UPC Insurance


Founded in 1999, UPC Insurance is an insurance holding company that sources, writes and services personal and commercial residential property and casualty insurance policies using a group of wholly owned insurance subsidiaries through a variety of distribution channels. The Company currently writes policies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, UPC Insurance's team of dedicated professionals manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, customer service and claims.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204006086/en/


