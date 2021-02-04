>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Jamf to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 4, 2021

February 04, 2021 | About: JAMF +1.23%

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf ( JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced today that it will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020 following the close of the market on Thursday, March 4, 2021. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

Jamf Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, March 4, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Live Call: (833) 519-1319 or (914) 800-3885

Live Webcast: https://ir.jamf.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Jamf’s Investor Relations page, https://ir.jamf.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, March 11, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406 and entering the passcode 7943058#.

About Jamf
Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Gaumond
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Aleena Kaleem
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODE0NzYxNyMzOTYxNjQwIzIwOTQzNjY=
5855bb2e-d21e-4e76-9997-17cd01ba590c

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)