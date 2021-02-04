>
Nutanix Announces Date and Conference Call Information for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

February 04, 2021 | About: NAS:NTNX -0.21%


[url="]Nutanix[/url] (NASDAQ: [url="]NTNX[/url]), a leader in private cloud, hybrid and multicloud computing, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended January 31, 2021, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.



Nutanix will host a conference call and earnings webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-833-227-5841 or 1-647-689-4068 and using the conference ID 4194788. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at [url="]ir.nutanix.com[/url].



Shortly after the conclusion of the live earnings call, a telephonic replay will be available for one week by calling 1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642, and entering the conference ID 4194788. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at [url="]ir.nutanix.com[/url].



About Nutanix



Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location at any scale for their private, hybrid and multicloud environments. Learn more at [url="]www.nutanix.com[/url] or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.



© 2021 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005104/en/


