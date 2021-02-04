Xencor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will participate at two upcoming investor conferences:
Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | 2021 Oncology Days
Conference Dates: February 11-12, 2021
Presentation Date: Thursday, February 11, 2021
Presentation Time: 1:00 p.m. EST / 10:00 a.m. PST
10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
Conference Dates: February 22-26, 2021
Presentation Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. EST / 12:00 p.m. PST
Live webcasts of the presentations will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at [url="]www.xencor.com[/url]. Replays will be posted on the Xencor website approximately one hour after the live event and will be available for at least 30 days.
About Xencor, Inc.
Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of monoclonal antibodies resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit [url="]www.xencor.com[/url].
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with NAS:XNCR. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:XNCR 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:XNCR
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:XNCR
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204006030/en/