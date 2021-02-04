Xencor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences











Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | 2021 Oncology Days





Conference Dates: February 11-12, 2021





Presentation Date: Thursday, February 11, 2021





Presentation Time: 1:00 p.m. EST / 10:00 a.m. PST

















10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference





Conference Dates: February 22-26, 2021





Presentation Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021





Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. EST / 12:00 p.m. PST







Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will participate at two upcoming investor conferences:Live webcasts of the presentations will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at [url="]www.xencor.com[/url]. Replays will be posted on the Xencor website approximately one hour after the live event and will be available for at least 30 days.Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAbtechnology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of monoclonal antibodies resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit [url="]www.xencor.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204006030/en/