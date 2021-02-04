Net1 Sells Remaining Stake in Bank Frick

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: UEPS; JSE: NT1) (“Net1” or the “Company”) today announced that it has sold its remaining interest in Bank Frick & Co. AG (“Bank Frick”) back to The Kuno Frick Family Foundation for $30 million. The gross proceeds of $30 million will be reduced by $3.6 million to terminate various agreements and settle liabilities between Bank Frick and Net1’s IPG operations. The Company received a $15 million payment at closing and the remaining proceeds are payable in two installments over the next 18 months.



“The sale of our interest in Bank Frick is a milestone in the execution of the corporate strategy that we announced in September 2020,” said Alex Smith, Net1’s CFO and interim CEO. “The sale of this interest and the previously announced closure of the International Payments Group will eliminate the cash burn and operating losses from Net1’s non-core operations. Furthermore, the sale will release capital and management bandwidth to increase our focus on the significant market opportunity in Net1’s areas of core competency in South Africa.”

The Company will provide further details on its second quarter fiscal 2021 earnings call tomorrow, February 5, 2021.

