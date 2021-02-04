Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

GUADALAJARA and JALISCO, Mexico, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (Nasdaq: BWMX) ("Betterware" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter fiscal year 2020 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Thursday, February 18, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, February 19, 2021.

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-877-451-6152 and the international dial-in number is 1-201-389-0879. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at ri.betterware.com.mx A replay of the webcast will be available until May 20, 2021.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on February 19, 2021 through March 5, 2021. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-844-512-2921 and the international replay dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671. The replay passcode is 13715565.

AboutBetterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V.

Founded in 1995, Betterware de Mexico is a leading direct-to-consumer selling company in Mexico, whose CAGR 2003-2019 was 20%. Focused on the home organization and solutions segment, Betterware's wide product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories.

Supported by its top-class business intelligence and data analytics units, which provides daily monitoring of key metrics and product intelligence, Betterware has been able to achieve sustainable double-digit growth rates by successfully expanding its market penetration.

Its state-of-the-art infrastructure allows it to safely and timely deliver its products to every part of the country, backed by the strategic location of its distribution center.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betterware-de-mexico-sab-de-cv-announces-fourth-quarter-fiscal-year-2020-earnings-release-date-conference-call-and-webcast-301222517.html

SOURCE Betterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V.