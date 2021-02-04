>
Articles 

Precigen to Participate in Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Oncology Day

February 04, 2021 | About: NAS:PGEN +0.66%

PR Newswire

GERMANTOWN, Md., Feb. 4, 2021

GERMANTOWN, Md., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO of Precigen, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Oncology Day on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11:30 AM ET.

Precigen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Precigen, Inc.)

Participants may access the live webcast of the virtual event through Precigen's website in the Events & Presentations section at investors.precigen.com/events-presentations.

Precigen: Advancing Medicine with Precision
Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target the most urgent and intractable diseases in our core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our technologies enable us to find innovative solutions for affordable biotherapeutics in a controlled manner. Precigen operates as an innovation engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of well-differentiated unique therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization. For more information about Precigen, visit www.precigen.com or follow us on Twitter @Precigen and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:



Media Contact:

Steven Harasym



Glenn Silver

Vice President, Investor Relations



Lazar-FINN Partners

Tel: +1 (301) 556-9850



[email protected]

[email protected]




Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precigen-to-participate-in-guggenheim-healthcare-talks-oncology-day-301222576.html

SOURCE Precigen, Inc.


