>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

DFI Joins Hands with German ACL to Develop Substantial Business Opportunities in the Smart Medical Market

February 04, 2021 | About: TPE:2397 -0.31%

PR Newswire

TAIPEI, Feb. 4, 2021

TAIPEI, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, a leading industrial computer manufacturer, has entered a strategic alliance with ACL, a well-known German medical IT hardware manufacturer, and will combine with DFI's 40 years of rich experience in industrial computers. ACL has been famous in the medical personal computer market since 1995. With profound expertise in medical IT hardware for ICU/IMC and digital operating rooms, both will join hands to open up tremendous business opportunities in the smart healthcare market.

With over 25 years of "Made in Germany" quality, ACL's rugged and durable medical computer products are widely used in 29 out of the 37 university hospitals in Germany and deployed in many well-known medical institutions in Europe. ACL also manufactures medical-related products for many world-renowned brands such as Dräger, Olympus, eSATURNUS (Sony Group), ATMOS, XION, Cascination, Zimmer Biomet, Humanscale, and HT Group. In the initial stage, DFI will support ACL in selling their medical product portfolio in America and APAC.

"DFI and ACL, the leaders in the smart medical market, are cooperating to create smart healthcare solutions. It is hoped that these high-quality products will open up endless business opportunities and help the medical system overcome the difficult challenges brought about by an aging society," said Steven Tsai, DFI's President.

"For seven years, we have worked together with DFI. This strategic partnership can help us to get the latest technologies from Taiwan and faster integration into our custom-made products to the medical field," said Thomas Wollesky, ACL's CEO.

The medical and health industry is entering a critical period of digital transformation. The alliance between DFI and ACL hopes to make an effort to improve the quality of healthcare in an aging society.

About DFI

Founded in 1981, DFI is a leading global provider of high-performance computing technology across multiple embedded industries. Smart medical applications are critical to medical quality will also be a new field where DFI will bring more contributions to an aging society.

About ACL

ACL has been manufacturing specialized IT hardware solutions for medicine and hygienically critical areas such as digital operating rooms, digitalization in intensive care units, telemedicine, and mobile solutions at its headquarters in Leipzig, Germany since 1995. Faultless and durable products are both an incentive and obligation for all ACL employees.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dfi-joins-hands-with-german-acl-to-develop-substantial-business-opportunities-in-the-smart-medical-market-301221967.html

SOURCE DFI Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)