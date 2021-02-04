>
PRA Group to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Feb. 25

February 04, 2021 | About: NAS:PRAA +2.67%

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results after market close on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, followed by a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. E.T.

To listen to PRA Group's webcast and view the corresponding slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone on Feb. 25, call 844-835-9982 in the U.S. or 412-317-5267 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until Feb. 25, 2022, or call 877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 412-317-0088 outside the U.S. and use access code 10151672 until Mar. 4, 2021.

The Company is also announcing that it currently plans to report first quarter 2021 results after market close on May 6, 2021.

About PRA Group
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas and Europe. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

Investor Contact:
Darby Schoenfeld, CPA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(757) 431-7913
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 961-3525
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pra-group-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-on-feb-25-301222657.html

SOURCE PRA Group


