Weis Markets Announces Quarterly Dividend

SUNBURY, Pa., Feb. 4, 2021
SUNBURY, Pa., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets, Inc.'s (NYSE:NYSE:WMK) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $.31 per share to shareholders of record as of February 16, 2021 payable on March 2, 2021.
About Weis Markets
Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.
