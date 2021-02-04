>
Oncor To Release 2020 Results Feb. 25

February 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:SRE +2.22%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2021

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC ("Oncor") plans to release its fourth quarter and year end 2020 results on Feb. 25, prior to Sempra Energy's (NYSE: SRE) fourth quarter and year end 2020 conference call. Oncor's earnings release will be available on Oncor's website, www.oncor.com.

Oncor. (PRNewsFoto/Oncor)

Sempra Energy executives will conduct a conference call at 12 p.m. ET, Thursday, Feb. 25 that will include discussion of Oncor's fourth quarter and year end 2020 operational and financial results. Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Sempra Energy's website, sempra.com, by clicking on the appropriate audio link. Prior to the conference call, an accompanying slide presentation will be posted on Sempra Energy's website.

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay of Sempra Energy's call will be available a few hours after its conclusion on Sempra Energy's website or by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 2095631.

Oncor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after Sempra Energy's conference call and, once filed, will also be available at oncor.com.

Headquartered in Dallas, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC is a regulated electricity distribution and transmission business that uses superior asset management skills to provide reliable electricity delivery to consumers. Oncor (together with its subsidiaries) operates the largest distribution and transmission system in Texas, delivering power to more than 3.7 million homes and businesses and operating more than 139,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines in Texas. While Oncor is owned by two investors (indirect majority owner, Sempra Energy, and minority owner, Texas Transmission Investment LLC), Oncor is managed by its Board of Directors, which is comprised of a majority of disinterested directors.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncor-to-release-2020-results-feb-25-301222747.html

SOURCE Oncor Electric Delivery Company, LLC


