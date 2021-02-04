Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Conference Call

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:

What: BorgWarner 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Conference Call When: February 11, 2021 @ 9:30am Eastern Time Where: http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx How: Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at (http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 99 locations in 24 countries, the company employs approximately 48,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit www.borgwarner.com.

