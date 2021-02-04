>
TETRA Technologies, Inc. Announces Date of Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

February 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:TTI +3.85%

PR Newswire

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 4, 2021

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA") (NYSE:NYSE:TTI) today announced its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at its Corporate Headquarters located at 24955 Interstate 45 North in The Woodlands, Texas.

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback and production well testing.







SOURCE TETRA Technologies, Inc.


Comments

