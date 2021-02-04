Duke Energy names Melissa Seixas as Florida state president

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today said it will elevate Melissa Seixas to serve as president of Duke Energy Florida, effective Feb. 16. Currently vice president government and community relations for Duke Energy Florida, Seixas will succeed Catherine Stempien, who is leaving at the end of February for a position outside of the company.

Seixas, 55, will lead the company's work with customers, employees, policymakers and others to advance the clean energy vision for the state, expand electrification efforts, and focus on strategic philanthropic initiatives and community relations. She will have responsibility for managing state and local regulatory and government relations across the Sunshine State.

"Melissa's many years of experience with the company have prepared her well for this important role," said Doug Esamann, executive vice president energy solutions, president Midwest and Florida Regions and natural gas business unit. "She is well-known throughout our Florida communities and will build on the great progress the team has already accomplished. She will continue to advocate for policies and practices that meet the energy needs of our customers to ensure we deliver the safe and reliable service they expect and deserve."

In her role as vice president government and community relations, Seixas directed Duke Energy Florida's efforts to strengthen relationships with local municipal, community and civic organizations, as well as business leaders throughout the company's 35-county service area. Her team worked closely with leaders to help communities achieve their energy, growth and sustainability goals.

In 1986, Seixas joined Florida Power (which later became Progress Energy and then Duke Energy) in distribution engineering. Over her 34-year career with the company, she has served in numerous roles with increasing leadership responsibilities.

Seixas holds a bachelor's degree in American history from Eckerd College and a master's degree in American history from the University of South Florida. Her executive training includes a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) certification from Johns Hopkins University, and programs with the Edison Electric Institute and Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business.

Seixas has a strong tradition of supporting her community. She has served on numerous boards for nonprofit and business organizations including the Clearwater Marine Aquarium and the Pinellas County Urban League, and she served as immediate past chair of the board of directors for the St. Petersburg Downtown Partnership. She also has a long history of service to the University of South Florida and was honored as the 2019 recipient of the USFSP Regional Chancellor Award for Civic Leadership. She currently serves as a member of the USF St. Petersburg Campus Advisory Board and was recently appointed to the board of trustees for the University of South Florida.

"We're excited to have Melissa as the new state president as our company continues its clean energy transformation journey, and we deeply appreciate Catherine's leadership and contributions to our company. We wish her all the best," said Esamann.

