>
PRNewswire
Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

February 04, 2021 | About: NAS:FLEX +2.72%

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced today that it will participate in the following investor conference:

Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Virtual Conference 2021

Date: February 11, 2021
Presentation time: 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Flex Investor Relations website at https://investors.flex.com.

About Flex
Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Investors & Analysts
Katherine Chen
Director, Investor Relations
(408) 577-4037
[email protected]

Media & Press
Mark Plungy
Director, Corporate Public Relations
(408) 442-1691
[email protected]

New Flex Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Flex)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flex-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conference-301222644.html

SOURCE Flex


