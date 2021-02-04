>
Alexander & Baldwin Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast Date

February 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:ALEX +1.47%

PR Newswire

HONOLULU, Feb. 4, 2021

HONOLULU, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:ALEX) (A&B) will report results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, February 25, 2021. In connection with this announcement, A&B will host a live webcast of its conference call with financial analysts and institutional investors on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

A&B Logo 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Alexander & Baldwin)

The webcast and call will feature a presentation on operating and financial performance, followed by questions from sell-side research analysts participating in the interactive portion of the discussion. Parties listening via the webcast will be in a "listen-only" mode.

Company participants on the call will be Chris Benjamin, president and chief executive officer, and Brett Brown, executive vice president and chief financial officer, along with other members of senior management.

Access to the webcast will be via a link on the "Investors" page of A&B's website at www.alexanderbaldwin.com. Presentation slides will be available for download from A&B's website after the market closes on February 25, 2021.

About Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (A&B) is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases. These core assets comprise approximately 74% of A&B's total assets. A&B's non-core assets include renewable energy generation facilities, 27,000 acres of agricultural and conservation land and a vertically integrated paving business. A&B is achieving its strategic objective of becoming a Hawai'i-focused commercial real estate company by expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and monetizing non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

Contact:
A&B Investor Relations
(808) 525-8475
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexander--baldwin-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-release-and-webcast-date-301222691.html

SOURCE Alexander & Baldwin


