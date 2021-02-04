Pacira Biosciences Inc (PCRX) CEO and Chairman David M Stack Sold $3 million of Shares

CEO and Chairman of Pacira Biosciences Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David M Stack (insider trades) sold 42,500 shares of PCRX on 02/03/2021 at an average price of $70.31 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers across the United States. Pacira BioSciences Inc has a market cap of $3.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.650000 with a P/E ratio of 25.24 and P/S ratio of 7.27. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Pacira BioSciences Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Max Reinhardt sold 110 shares of PCRX stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $60.81. The price of the stock has increased by 17.83% since.

