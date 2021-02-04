>
Articles 

Pennant Group Inc (PNTG) CEO Daniel H Walker Sold $1.6 million of Shares

February 04, 2021 | About: PNTG +2.2%

CEO of Pennant Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daniel H Walker (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of PNTG on 02/03/2021 at an average price of $54.48 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Pennant Group Inc has a market cap of $1.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $56.600000 with a P/E ratio of 217.68 and P/S ratio of 4.72.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Daniel H Walker sold 30,000 shares of PNTG stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $54.48. The price of the stock has increased by 3.89% since.
  • CEO Daniel H Walker sold 40,000 shares of PNTG stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $59.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.18% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Joanne Stringfield sold 95 shares of PNTG stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $58.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.03% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PNTG, click here

.

