Homestreet Inc (HMST) EVP - General Counsel Godfrey B Evans Sold $536,760 of Shares

EVP - General Counsel of Homestreet Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Godfrey B Evans (insider trades) sold 14,000 shares of HMST on 02/03/2021 at an average price of $38.34 a share. The total sale was $536,760.

HomeStreet Inc is a diversified financial services company. It is engaged in real estate lending. Its operating segment includes Commercial and Consumer Banking Segment and Mortgage Banking Segment. HomeStreet Inc has a market cap of $875.145 million; its shares were traded at around $40.150000 with a P/E ratio of 11.44 and P/S ratio of 2.57. The dividend yield of HomeStreet Inc stocks is 1.11%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with HomeStreet Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Jeffrey D Green bought 526 shares of HMST stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $36.2. The price of the stock has increased by 10.91% since.

