Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) SVP, COO & CFO Gil M Labrucherie Sold $3 million of Shares

February 04, 2021 | About: NKTR +3.52%

SVP, COO & CFO of Nektar Therapeutics (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gil M Labrucherie (insider trades) sold 150,000 shares of NKTR on 02/04/2021 at an average price of $19.86 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

Nektar Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of new molecules to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. The company is researching and developing drugs for treating cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. Nektar Therapeutics has a market cap of $3.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $20.600000 with and P/S ratio of 22.41. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Nektar Therapeutics. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Howard W Robin sold 450,000 shares of NKTR stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $19.93. The price of the stock has increased by 3.36% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP, COO & CFO Gil M Labrucherie sold 150,000 shares of NKTR stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $19.86. The price of the stock has increased by 3.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP & General Counsel Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of NKTR stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $19.45. The price of the stock has increased by 5.91% since.
  • SVP & Chief Accounting Officer Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of NKTR stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $18.62. The price of the stock has increased by 10.63% since.

