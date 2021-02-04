Home Point Capital Inc (HMPT) President & CEO William Andrew Newman Sold $685,544 of Shares

President & CEO of Home Point Capital Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William Andrew Newman (insider trades) sold 56,377 shares of HMPT on 02/02/2021 at an average price of $12.16 a share. The total sale was $685,544.
Home Point Capital Inc has a market cap of $1.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $11.310000 with a P/E ratio of 97.51 and P/S ratio of 17.81. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Home Point Capital Inc. .
CEO Recent Trades:
- President & CEO William Andrew Newman sold 56,377 shares of HMPT stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $12.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.99% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- COO Phillip Martin Miller sold 1,409 shares of HMPT stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $12.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.99% since.
- Chief Investment Officer Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of HMPT stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $12.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.99% since.
- President of Originations Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of HMPT stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $12.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.99% since.
- 10% Owner Vi Parallel Fund, L.p. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of HMPT stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $12.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.99% since.
