Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA) EVP, Chief Commercial Officer Robert Lisicki Sold $1.4 million of Shares

EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Lisicki (insider trades) sold 17,500 shares of ARNA on 02/02/2021 at an average price of $78.87 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel drugs that target G protein-coupled receptors, or GPCRs, to address unmet medical needs. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $4.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $80.500000 with and P/S ratio of 1277.80. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Amit Munshi sold 100,000 shares of ARNA stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $80.19. The price of the stock has increased by 0.39% since.

President and CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of ARNA stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $75.12. The price of the stock has increased by 7.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Commercial Officer Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of ARNA stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $78.87. The price of the stock has increased by 2.07% since.

Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of ARNA stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $80.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

