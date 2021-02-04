Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) Chairman, President & CEO Richard K Templeton Sold $57.9 million of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of Texas Instruments Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard K Templeton (insider trades) sold 337,500 shares of TXN on 02/04/2021 at an average price of $171.65 a share. The total sale was $57.9 million.

Texas Instruments Inc designs and makes semiconductors that it sells to electronics designers and manufacturers. It also manufactures digital signal processors used in wireless communications, and microcontrollers used in various electronics applications. Texas Instruments Inc has a market cap of $158.13 billion; its shares were traded at around $172.000000 with a P/E ratio of 28.80 and P/S ratio of 11.08. The dividend yield of Texas Instruments Inc stocks is 2.24%. Texas Instruments Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Texas Instruments Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President & CEO Richard K Templeton sold 334,584 shares of TXN stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $168.31. The price of the stock has increased by 2.19% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Sr. Vice President & CFO Rafael R Lizardi sold 15,165 shares of TXN stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $170.02. The price of the stock has increased by 1.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Martin S Craighead bought 5,975 shares of TXN stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $166.91. The price of the stock has increased by 3.05% since.

Director Pamela H Patsley sold 14,749 shares of TXN stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $173.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.61% since.

Sr. Vice President Amichai Ron sold 2,366 shares of TXN stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $169.92. The price of the stock has increased by 1.22% since.

Sr. Vice President Kyle M Flessner sold 6,309 shares of TXN stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $169.79. The price of the stock has increased by 1.3% since.

Sr. Vice President Hagop H Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of TXN stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $171.88. The price of the stock has increased by 0.07% since.

