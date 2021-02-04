SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard T

Investment company SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, sells CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. owns 61 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VEA, CNYA, MCHI, XLI,

VEA, CNYA, MCHI, XLI, Added Positions: VWO, VOO, ITOT, IJK, BSV, IVW, IGF, IJJ, IJR, DSI, XLB, VIG, IJT, IWP,

VWO, VOO, ITOT, IJK, BSV, IVW, IGF, IJJ, IJR, DSI, XLB, VIG, IJT, IWP, Reduced Positions: SCHP, EFA, SCHO, IEMG, VXUS, IEFA, VONG, VB, SCZ, BND, SPY, IVV, BNDX, SCHR, BIV, IWB, VTV, IWD, VNQ, VO, VTI, GLD, SCHZ,

SCHP, EFA, SCHO, IEMG, VXUS, IEFA, VONG, VB, SCZ, BND, SPY, IVV, BNDX, SCHR, BIV, IWB, VTV, IWD, VNQ, VO, VTI, GLD, SCHZ, Sold Out: QQQ, REZI,

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 96,067 shares, 26.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61% CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 601,477 shares, 17.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 187,004 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.17% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 173,546 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.94% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 87,310 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,536 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.72 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $45.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,823 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $88.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.99 and $82.81, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $91.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 91.20%. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $89.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $91.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,488 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $74.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR by 81.12%. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 681 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Resideo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $10 and $22.5, with an estimated average price of $16.08.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. reduced to a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.62%. The sale prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. still held 6,073 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.91%. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. still held 10,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 59.65%. The sale prices were between $50.97 and $60.55, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. still held 3,756 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. reduced to a holding in CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.18%. The sale prices were between $57.98 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $58.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. still held 1,535 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.73%. The sale prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25. The stock is now traded at around $91.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. still held 1,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.