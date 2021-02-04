Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. Buys JPMorgan Chase, Lockheed Martin Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, General Dynamics Corp

Investment company Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Lockheed Martin Corp, Apple Inc, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C.. As of 2020Q4, Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. owns 57 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 63,431 shares, 21.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 240,876 shares, 13.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.01% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 101,668 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.77% ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 106,090 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,527 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $138.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,638 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39. The stock is now traded at around $337.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,227 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $137.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.31 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,592 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $49.74, with an estimated average price of $42.28. The stock is now traded at around $50.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,828 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 29.80%. The purchase prices were between $144.33 and $161.32, with an estimated average price of $154.23. The stock is now traded at around $158.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,219 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 61.38%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $546.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 631 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.31.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49.

Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. reduced to a holding in Biogen Inc by 34.61%. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.66. The stock is now traded at around $267.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Beaumont Asset Management, L.L.C. still held 1,812 shares as of 2020-12-31.