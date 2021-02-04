>
Family Capital Trust Co Buys ISHARES TRUST, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Otis Worldwide Corp, Vontier Corp, Coca-Cola Co

February 04, 2021 | About: IJT +1.62% PG +0.06% OTIS -1.19% VNT +1.6%

Peabody, MA, based Investment company Family Capital Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Otis Worldwide Corp, Vontier Corp, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Family Capital Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Family Capital Trust Co owns 51 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Family Capital Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/family+capital+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Family Capital Trust Co
  1. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 307,650 shares, 48.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 160,799 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,291 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 38,530 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio.
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 122,942 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Family Capital Trust Co initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77. The stock is now traded at around $129.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 402 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Family Capital Trust Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.14%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $126.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 60,727 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Family Capital Trust Co sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.91.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Family Capital Trust Co sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.



