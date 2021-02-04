AdvisorNet Financial, Inc Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, Sells BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S.

Investment company AdvisorNet Financial, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF, sells BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AdvisorNet Financial, Inc. As of 2020Q4, AdvisorNet Financial, Inc owns 1576 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 939,921 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 903,571 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 266,622 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.65% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 514,231 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 243,879 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.74%

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 38,639 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,732 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $49.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,116 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $276.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts Debt Fd Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $8.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $54.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,060 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 186.80%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 87,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1444.09%. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $146.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 22,868 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan by 53.67%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $115.19. The stock is now traded at around $115.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 62,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.69%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 149,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 52.78%. The purchase prices were between $44.13 and $45.65, with an estimated average price of $44.98. The stock is now traded at around $45.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 140,566 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in by 33.61%. The purchase prices were between $41.65 and $49, with an estimated average price of $45.91. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 137,997 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $21.53 and $25.07, with an estimated average price of $23.41.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Terreno Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $55.58 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $58.54.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in UGI Corp. The sale prices were between $32.32 and $38.06, with an estimated average price of $35.03.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $94.59 and $110.08, with an estimated average price of $100.11.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund. The sale prices were between $10.88 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $12.01.