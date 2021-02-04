Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc

Investment company Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc . As of 2020Q4, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc owns 268 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: QQQ, XLP, EXI, VTRS, XLF, WBA, VEA, VBR, JETS, IJR, SLV, MBB, KBE, IWV, TRXC, LMND, CMBM, RPAI, ANTM, PRU, CMI,
- Added Positions: SCHZ, IVW, IWP, FLRN, IWS, IJK, HTLF, SCHF, PFF, SBUX, VIG, SUSA, IYW, PGX, IWO, SDY, BKH, IJJ, EFV, ORCL, DIS, HRTG, GLD, BABA, IWM, XEL, DVY, LQD, PPG, MCK, KMB, CR, ED, VDC, ALL, VTI, VYM, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: SCHG, SCHV, SCHD, HYMB, AMZN, V, VGT, MSFT, MDYG, IWD, HD, FMB, VOE, KO, LMT, MRK, DHS, SLYG, GOOGL, JNJ, NFLX, PG, MA, CWI, EEM, SPYV, VUG, VWO, T, BRK.B, CVX, C, NKE, UNP, VZ, VHT, MO, COST, DUK, LLY, XOM, IBM, INTC, JPM, MCD, OMI, PEP, PFE, QCOM, CRM, SYK, UPS, WM, WFC, GOOG, AGG, DON, EFA, VNQ, MMM, ABT, ADBE, AEP, AMT, AMGN, BLK, BA, BMY, CVS, CASY, CSCO, COP, DE, EMR, FDX, HRL, ITW, LOW, MCHP, NVDA, TRV, TXN, TMO, UAL, WMT, MYD, MYF, PML, DAL, AVGO, PSF, PSX, FB, ABBV, PYPL, DOW, FLOT, IVV, IWF, SCHX, SUB, VTV, VXUS, ACN, AFL, LNT, AWR, ADM, ADP, BAC, BAX, BDX, CSX, CE, CLX, CMCSA, CAG, STZ, CCI, D, EW, ENB, EXC, NEE, F, GRMN, GD, GE, GILD, HON, MDLZ, KRO, LKQ, MDU, MDT, NSC, NUE, PAYX, RPM, SHW, SO, SWK, SYY, TJX, TSM, TKR, USB, UNH, MUE, LDOS, BX, AWK, PM, TSLA, MOS, NCLH, KHC, INSP, ORCC, CARR, OTIS, EFG, IEMG, IJH, IWN, IXN, NUEM, SCHA, SPY, VFH, VTEB, XLE, XLU,
- Sold Out: RTX, ALGN, JPST, NOW, NOBL, QUAL, APD, DIA, SPYD, CERN, SCHM, SCHO, FFR, AEM, BSCK, VV, KODK, ZTS, KMI, CHTR, WMB, VFC, STMP, FLO, DD, DLR, LUMN, DGLY,
For the details of HONKAMP KRUEGER FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/honkamp+krueger+financial+services+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HONKAMP KRUEGER FINANCIAL SERVICES INC
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 3,705,079 shares, 24.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.06%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 6,297,083 shares, 19.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.91%
- CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 3,606,915 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.75%
- CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 3,184,372 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 4,144,210 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $330.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,876 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Global Industrials ETF (EXI)
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Global Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.44 and $106.73, with an estimated average price of $100.55. The stock is now traded at around $107.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $152.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.78. The stock is now traded at around $49.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $23.59, with an estimated average price of $20.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 320.71%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 146,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102.35%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $107.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 71,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $80.56 and $96.96, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $101.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 69,429 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 226.01%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,924 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 27.70%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 85,124 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 55.34%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $103.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,733 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $451.72.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36.Sold Out: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $70.5 and $80.65, with an estimated average price of $77.21.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of HONKAMP KRUEGER FINANCIAL SERVICES INC . Also check out:
1. HONKAMP KRUEGER FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. HONKAMP KRUEGER FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HONKAMP KRUEGER FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HONKAMP KRUEGER FINANCIAL SERVICES INC keeps buying