WealthStone, Inc. Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Truist Financial Corp, Sells AstraZeneca PLC, SAP SE, Total SE

February 04, 2021 | About: TFC +3.59% VB +1.61% IJJ +1.55% ASX +3.13% NWG +5.73% BB +1.25% EFA +0.11% SPY +1.14% IWF +1.06% RSP +1.27% IWM +2.04% SCHG +1.17% SAP +1.3%

Investment company WealthStone, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Truist Financial Corp, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells AstraZeneca PLC, SAP SE, Total SE, General Dynamics Corp, The Kroger Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthStone, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, WealthStone, Inc. owns 245 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WealthStone, Inc.
  1. BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 310,670 shares, 14.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.27%
  2. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 58,919 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27%
  3. BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 144,868 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96%
  4. BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 70,349 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,111 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $74.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 22,892 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $386.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $250.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,865 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,458 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $218.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,367 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.9 and $128.76, with an estimated average price of $121.5. The stock is now traded at around $134.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,069 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 193.04%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,641 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 31.49%. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $209.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 89.09%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $91.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (ASX)

WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $4.03 and $5.91, with an estimated average price of $5.01. The stock is now traded at around $7.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 36,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: NatWest Group PLC (NWG)

WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in NatWest Group PLC by 32.70%. The purchase prices were between $2.77 and $4.59, with an estimated average price of $3.72. The stock is now traded at around $4.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 34,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in BlackBerry Ltd by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $4.44 and $8.52, with an estimated average price of $5.94. The stock is now traded at around $12.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,027 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)

WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.63.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.94.

Sold Out: Total SE (TOT)

WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $38.66.

Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)

WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $30.58 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.39.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39.

Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.31.



