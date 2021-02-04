WealthStone, Inc. Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Truist Financial Corp, Sells AstraZeneca PLC, SAP SE, Total SE

Investment company WealthStone, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Truist Financial Corp, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells AstraZeneca PLC, SAP SE, Total SE, General Dynamics Corp, The Kroger Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthStone, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, WealthStone, Inc. owns 245 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 310,670 shares, 14.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.27% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 58,919 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 144,868 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96% BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 70,349 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,111 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%

WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $74.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 22,892 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $386.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $250.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,865 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,458 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $218.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,367 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WealthStone, Inc. initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.9 and $128.76, with an estimated average price of $121.5. The stock is now traded at around $134.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,069 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 193.04%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,641 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 31.49%. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $209.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 89.09%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $91.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $4.03 and $5.91, with an estimated average price of $5.01. The stock is now traded at around $7.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 36,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in NatWest Group PLC by 32.70%. The purchase prices were between $2.77 and $4.59, with an estimated average price of $3.72. The stock is now traded at around $4.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 34,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WealthStone, Inc. added to a holding in BlackBerry Ltd by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $4.44 and $8.52, with an estimated average price of $5.94. The stock is now traded at around $12.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,027 shares as of 2020-12-31.

WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.63.

WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.94.

WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $38.66.

WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $30.58 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.39.

WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39.

WealthStone, Inc. sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.31.