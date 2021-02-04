>
Searcy Financial Services Inc Buys ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

February 04, 2021 | About: TSLA -0.55% JETS +2.28% VRTX +1.28%

Investment company Searcy Financial Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Tesla Inc, sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Searcy Financial Services Inc . As of 2020Q4, Searcy Financial Services Inc owns 16 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SEARCY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/searcy+financial+services+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SEARCY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC
  1. BTC iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK) - 62,239 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.17%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 88,726 shares, 13.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 122,282 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 135,883 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
  5. First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 45,549 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Searcy Financial Services Inc initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $23.59, with an estimated average price of $20.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 375,976 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Searcy Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 64.60%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $849.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,060 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Searcy Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74.



