Searcy Financial Services Inc Buys ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Searcy Financial Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Tesla Inc, sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Searcy Financial Services Inc . As of 2020Q4, Searcy Financial Services Inc owns 16 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: JETS,
- Added Positions: JKK, TSLA, ACWV, AAPL, PPA, BRK.B, VGT, CVS,
- Reduced Positions: FDN,
- Sold Out: VRTX,
These are the top 5 holdings of SEARCY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC
- BTC iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK) - 62,239 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.17%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 88,726 shares, 13.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 122,282 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
- BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 135,883 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
- First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 45,549 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
Searcy Financial Services Inc initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $23.59, with an estimated average price of $20.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 375,976 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Searcy Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 64.60%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $849.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,060 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Searcy Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74.
Here is the complete portfolio of SEARCY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC .
