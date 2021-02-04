Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. Buys Cummins Inc, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Saia Inc, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc

Houston, TX, based Investment company Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Cummins Inc, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Saia Inc, Welbilt Inc, Avantor Inc, sells The Home Depot Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Watts Water Technologies Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p.. As of 2020Q4, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. owns 168 stocks with a total value of $8.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SHO, WBT, AVTR, CPRI, BPOP, IGT, CHX, CHRS, SVW,

SHO, WBT, AVTR, CPRI, BPOP, IGT, CHX, CHRS, SVW, Added Positions: CMI, SAIA, AON, ACN, AXTA, EBS, UNVR, CCOI, MSI, SPXC, UNP, MA, FAF, CVX, SWCH, KOS, LW, TGNA, FSS, UNF, TSEM, TXN, WPM, PE, WPX, ON, RGA, BSIG, IWN, RBA, SGMS, MASI, NTR, SHW, SBGI, DXC, FB, TRN, MSFT, FN, NSIT, OTIS, CZR, EVRG, ATH, MTRN, PXD, ABBV, MRK, T, RUSHA, ALG, BRC, CSCO, KO, PFE, UPS, D, DUK, MTG, FCN, HUBB, JNJ, JPM, INTC, VZ, WFC, IVV,

CMI, SAIA, AON, ACN, AXTA, EBS, UNVR, CCOI, MSI, SPXC, UNP, MA, FAF, CVX, SWCH, KOS, LW, TGNA, FSS, UNF, TSEM, TXN, WPM, PE, WPX, ON, RGA, BSIG, IWN, RBA, SGMS, MASI, NTR, SHW, SBGI, DXC, FB, TRN, MSFT, FN, NSIT, OTIS, CZR, EVRG, ATH, MTRN, PXD, ABBV, MRK, T, RUSHA, ALG, BRC, CSCO, KO, PFE, UPS, D, DUK, MTG, FCN, HUBB, JNJ, JPM, INTC, VZ, WFC, IVV, Reduced Positions: HD, EA, TMO, NXST, BR, ENTG, MC, AMN, PFGC, CCMP, AJG, CWK, CACI, ESI, NVMI, BLDR, CSTM, LYB, MMS, PRAH, GATX, WSC, IAA, CCK, LPLA, MMI, LNT, ORI, GPI, ONTO, COO, MKSI, AME, LAUR, AVY, SSD, CDW, IQV, NDAQ, NVT, KEYS, STZ, CONE, ADI, FMC, GPN, TKR, ALL, TCF, RJF, OSK, HOLX, NTB, SYF, SWI, ARES, IWS, ARMK, ALLE, ESNT, RNG, NRZ, BAH, DG, LOPE, PACW, CHKP, CNC, CMS, AEE, A,

HD, EA, TMO, NXST, BR, ENTG, MC, AMN, PFGC, CCMP, AJG, CWK, CACI, ESI, NVMI, BLDR, CSTM, LYB, MMS, PRAH, GATX, WSC, IAA, CCK, LPLA, MMI, LNT, ORI, GPI, ONTO, COO, MKSI, AME, LAUR, AVY, SSD, CDW, IQV, NDAQ, NVT, KEYS, STZ, CONE, ADI, FMC, GPN, TKR, ALL, TCF, RJF, OSK, HOLX, NTB, SYF, SWI, ARES, IWS, ARMK, ALLE, ESNT, RNG, NRZ, BAH, DG, LOPE, PACW, CHKP, CNC, CMS, AEE, A, Sold Out: KNX, WTS, ROP, FCFS, SIGI, STAG, BRKR, VIRT, TMX, AWI, LSTR, FISV, CYBR, FIS, LNTH, DLTR, BFAM, AY,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,031,661 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% Facebook Inc (FB) - 791,656 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 1,022,436 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.78% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 64,712 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 6,256,986 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.87%

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.27 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $9.59. The stock is now traded at around $11.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 5,336,905 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.01 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $9.02. The stock is now traded at around $14.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 4,459,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,969,502 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.46 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $45.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,136,755 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $56.68, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $62.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 716,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in International Game Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $7.86 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $17.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,111,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 275.49%. The purchase prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.84. The stock is now traded at around $232.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 519,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Saia Inc by 93.69%. The purchase prices were between $129.2 and $188.79, with an estimated average price of $164.69. The stock is now traded at around $187.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 686,022 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Aon PLC by 42.12%. The purchase prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.13. The stock is now traded at around $208.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 752,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 53.15%. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $239.95. The stock is now traded at around $253.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 492,126 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 55.28%. The purchase prices were between $24 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.3. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,110,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc by 144.47%. The purchase prices were between $79.17 and $111.47, with an estimated average price of $91.56. The stock is now traded at around $116.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 657,766 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.52 and $42.63, with an estimated average price of $40.76.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Watts Water Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.78 and $121.87, with an estimated average price of $114.74.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $410.96.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in FirstCash Inc. The sale prices were between $52.04 and $74.24, with an estimated average price of $63.42.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Selective Insurance Group Inc. The sale prices were between $50.92 and $68.51, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $31.25.