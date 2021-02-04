Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc Buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Fiserv Inc, ALPS Alerian MLP ETF

Investment company Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, APi Group Corp, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Fiserv Inc, ALPS Alerian MLP ETF, Chevron Corp, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc owns 200 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: APG, MUB, SCHH, TSM, IYW, CARR, SHOP, CELH, DAL, ET, AEE, CRM, PRU, MAR, CL, C, CE, CCL, ARCC, PPG, FFNW, GIS, AAL, WTRG,
- Added Positions: VBR, IVW, VTV, VUG, VWO, VBK, VEA, VV, VB, USRT, BND, IWP, IWN, VTI, VO, BA, VT, IBM, SCHC, SCHP, SCZ, SCHB, HYG, TSLA, UNH, CMCSA, BRK.B, VOE, VYM, XLK, IEFA, QQQ, T, IAU, ZTS, MA, TGT, SU, SRE, PFE, NFLX, NVDA, DE, DHR, BAC, BP, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: TTWO, FISV, AMLP, IWF, VOO, IWB, IVV, IWD, IWM, CVX, MSFT, AAPL, VNQI, PM, IWO, EFA, NSC, DUK, BRK.A, JPM, AMZN, SEIC, MDLZ, KMB, DIS, SPY, VNQ, MO, IVE, WMT, FB, GOOG, PYPL, AMGN, MRK, MCD, LOW, JNJ, INTC, PG, CSCO, KO, COST, CSX, VIG, RTX, EMLP, GLD, IJH, PFF, IJR, IWS, ORLY, CAT, EMR, ENB, FFBC, FULT, GE, GOOGL, HRB, HON, BNDX, ORCL, SBUX, TMO, CVS, WFC, V, MPC, ABBV, KHC,
- Sold Out: BABA, VDC, AXP, TPL,
For the details of RSM US WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rsm+us+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of RSM US WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 866,971 shares, 15.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 949,538 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.95%
- Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 409,770 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.76%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 702,444 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.53%
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 370,379 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43%
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in APi Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $15.9. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 73,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,419 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.07 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,461 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Ares Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.82 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $17.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,828 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.4. The stock is now traded at around $82.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,942 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 38.53%. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $152.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 702,444 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.48%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 297,154 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.59%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $107.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,067 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 105.49%. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $215.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,419 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 61.72%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $210.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,044 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89. The stock is now traded at around $121.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,588 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $159.52 and $175, with an estimated average price of $169.82.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9.Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Rsm Us Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03.
