SVA Plumb Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Intel Corp, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

Madison, WI, based Investment company SVA Plumb Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Lowe's Inc, BTC iShares Gold Trust, sells WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Intel Corp, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SVA Plumb Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, SVA Plumb Wealth Management, LLC owns 220 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 1,703,037 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 1,928,011 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.70% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,251,340 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.19% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 577,799 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 333,616 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.65%

SVA Plumb Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 49,536 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SVA Plumb Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 68,057 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SVA Plumb Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $74.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SVA Plumb Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cohen & Steers Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.99 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $66.14. The stock is now traded at around $68.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SVA Plumb Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $152.44, with an estimated average price of $138.35. The stock is now traded at around $148.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,691 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SVA Plumb Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.43 and $101.79, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $97.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,052 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SVA Plumb Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 59.70%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $60.55, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 1,928,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SVA Plumb Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 105.82%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $386.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SVA Plumb Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 736.25%. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36. The stock is now traded at around $173.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,718 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SVA Plumb Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 55.87%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $83.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,001 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SVA Plumb Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Republic Services Inc by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $86.71 and $102.57, with an estimated average price of $95.18. The stock is now traded at around $92.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SVA Plumb Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41. The stock is now traded at around $256.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,259 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SVA Plumb Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $388.23 and $452.01, with an estimated average price of $415.78.

SVA Plumb Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.

SVA Plumb Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42.

SVA Plumb Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $119.35 and $200.46, with an estimated average price of $164.03.

SVA Plumb Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.21 and $0.33, with an estimated average price of $0.25.