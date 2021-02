Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research I Buys Tesla Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Wells Fargo, Sells Visa Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp

Investment company Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research I (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Wells Fargo, Waters Corp, Gartner Inc, sells Visa Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp, AutoZone Inc, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research I. As of 2020Q4, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research I owns 1497 stocks with a total value of $23.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 13,599,065 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,277,504 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 354,282 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91% Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,711,893 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.83% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 291,377 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research I initiated holding in Ross Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.17 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $118.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 241,671 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research I initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.05 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $43.07. The stock is now traded at around $49.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 338,145 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research I initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $47.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 261,145 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research I initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.4 and $179.11, with an estimated average price of $120.29. The stock is now traded at around $197.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 67,428 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research I initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $65.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 244,859 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research I initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $46.39 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $71.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 103,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research I added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 77.80%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $849.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 586,623 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research I added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 210.63%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $32.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,176,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research I added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 39.42%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13. The stock is now traded at around $103.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,672,171 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research I added to a holding in Waters Corp by 892.11%. The purchase prices were between $195.89 and $250.74, with an estimated average price of $227.08. The stock is now traded at around $286.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 285,876 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research I added to a holding in Gartner Inc by 7181.37%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $160.19, with an estimated average price of $144.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 359,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research I added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 67.53%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $138.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,166,686 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research I sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $245.65 and $387.83, with an estimated average price of $325.27.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research I sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research I sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research I sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $56, with an estimated average price of $43.67.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research I sold out a holding in MobileIron Inc. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $7.1, with an estimated average price of $7.03.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research I sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $89.82 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $102.56.