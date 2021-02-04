Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. Buys SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Investment company Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC.. As of 2020Q4, Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. owns 351 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XSLV, ONEQ, VOT, JKH, SPTM, ENB, EFX, TXN, MTZ, DFS, TGT, LUV, EDV, HDV, JAX, TWLO, CNNE, WORK, BOND, BSCM, DLN, KL, INKM, IUSB, DTE, LDUR, MGK, LUMN, SHV, CNP, CMS, CF, VTRS, EXC, FNF, GRMN, GPC, HP, ILMN, LEG, MSM, EIX, BKI, OGE, SWKS, SWBI, RGR, IVZ, VLO, VRTX, EPD, TWOU,

Added Positions: GLD, IVV, IWM, VNQ, VGT, IJH, QQQ, RSP, RYT, HD, FPX, VWO, GIS, IWP, CWB, QUAL, SCHD, MRK, KMB, VGIT, ICVT, GILD, AOM, SPYG, MDYG, IWR, SPYV, VGSH, FLRN, FIXD, DON, AAPL, VOD, AEP, CCI, SO, WMT, BSV, AOR, CMBS, VIAC, FIS, JPM, LMT, MSFT, SLYG, MS, ES, PKG, PRU, QTEC, QCOM, FEM, LMBS, JPST, IGIB, FDT, DIS, RDS.B, APO, GOOG, QRVO, FXR, FTSL, KHC, FSKR, AOA,

Reduced Positions: TLT, VUG, MTUM, LQD, SPTS, IEI, VOO, UPS, SPEM, KO, IWY, T, AKAM, DUK, ANGL, SCHP, SCZ, SPLG, AXP, BCE, BTI, CM, CVX, CSCO, D, XOM, F, IBM, NVDA, NGG, PEP, PFE, PM, ABBV, IGSB, DIV, EDIV, EFG, FGD, IEMG, IWX, USIG, USMV, VMBS, VTWO, VYM, WDIV, MMM, CB, LNT, MO, AMGN, AMAT, AZO, ADP, TFC, BMY, CINF, CSGP, STZ, ETN, ETR, EQR, NEE, GD, GPN, GS, GOOGL, HON, HBAN, TT, IP, IPG, KEY, MCD, MU, OKE, PNC, PPL, PH, PAYX, PNW, PEG, RF, WRK, ROST, STX, SRE, SIRI, TROW, TJX, TRP, UL, ZBH, HEI.A, MA, WU, IQV, VEEV, KNSL, COUP, OKTA, BNDX, EFV, FDN, FEP, FTA, FTC, FTCS, FVD, HYLS, IWF, IWS, MUB, QQEW, SGOL,

Sold Out: ITOT, GSK, REGN, IEF, CGNX, DRI, OXY, WEC, GM, GWRE, AGZ, GSY, QLTA, SCHG, SCHO, VCSH,

For the details of Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lloyd+advisory+services%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 315,660 shares, 27.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.99% SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 95,006 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.28% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 31,029 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.31% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 31,351 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.45% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 208,257 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.59 and $40.77, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $42.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 67,788 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The purchase prices were between $424.1 and $501.93, with an estimated average price of $465.98. The stock is now traded at around $533.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 5,513 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $178.76 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $197.47. The stock is now traded at around $221.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 11,682 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $321.76 and $390.09, with an estimated average price of $354.5. The stock is now traded at around $400.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 6,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,922 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $35.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,132 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 46.28%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $168.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 95,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.31%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $387.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 31,029 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 41.35%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $218.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 46,443 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 50.65%. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 90,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 171400.00%. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $370.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 6,860 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.90%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 39,094 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.39 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $50.46.

Lloyd Advisory Services, LLC. sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $114.24.