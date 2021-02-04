Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, T-Mobile US Inc, Total SE, Sells ProShares Short S&P500, AT&T Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co

Dayton, OH, based Investment company Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, T-Mobile US Inc, Total SE, VMware Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells ProShares Short S&P500, AT&T Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Boeing Co, Paychex Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buckingham Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. owns 120 stocks with a total value of $567 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TOT, RTX, GLW, CVS, UL, TRV, GOOGL, PEBO, WMT, BR, ABBV, XLB, ABB,
- Added Positions: SPSB, VCSH, GSY, TMUS, VMW, LHX, PEP, BABA, CMT, AEP, WM, VEU, ADBE, MDT, TJX, SCHB, LLY, AZN, V, ADI, NKE, DLR, SCHD, HD, DG, DIS, DES, JBHT, USMV, PGR, PPL, INTC, DNP, KEY,
- Reduced Positions: TSM, AAPL, SCHF, T, CL, PYPL, NEAR, GOOG, DAL, MRK, MAS, NEE, BLK, PFE, EL, SCHA, BRK.B, SBUX, SCHE, JNJ, UPS, TRP, VTI, CRM, RCL, PSX, ALGN, FB, REGN, MCD, CSCO, BDX, AMAT, IJR, AVGO, C, EFA, IJH, ACN, IVV, VFC, PRU, PG, MET, KO, SYY, NVDA, INFY, GE, ETN, DPZ, AMGN, VWO,
- Sold Out: SH, BA, PAYX, UN, VYM, HBAN,
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 1,217,269 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 338.18%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 448,708 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.68%
- Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 551,931 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.40%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 390,827 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 166,400 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.82%
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Total SE. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $42.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 43,636 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $72.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.73 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.56. The stock is now traded at around $37.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,555 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,934 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $128.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,526 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 338.18%. The purchase prices were between $31.31 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 1,217,269 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 64.15%. The purchase prices were between $109.51 and $134.85, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $130.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 44,955 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: VMware Inc (VMW)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in VMware Inc by 116.24%. The purchase prices were between $127 and $155.66, with an estimated average price of $143.18. The stock is now traded at around $144.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,112 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 32.74%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $266.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,030 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Core Molding Technologies Inc by 172.73%. The purchase prices were between $7.69 and $14.08, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $12.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 68,007 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $80.71 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $86.84. The stock is now traded at around $82.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 33,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06.Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $79.43 and $96.92, with an estimated average price of $88.94.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07.Sold Out: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Buckingham Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $9.33 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $11.4.
