CFG Asset Management LLC Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Five9 Inc, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

Newtown Square, PA, based Investment company CFG Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Five9 Inc, LiveRamp Holdings Inc, Boyd Gaming Corp, sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Advance Auto Parts Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CFG Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, CFG Asset Management LLC owns 327 stocks with a total value of $640 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 82,480 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 526,312 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.15% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 144,633 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.73% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 453,085 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78% First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL) - 199,213 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.9%

CFG Asset Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 202,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CFG Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.89 and $95.4, with an estimated average price of $91.12. The stock is now traded at around $91.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 31,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CFG Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $186.65, with an estimated average price of $152.4. The stock is now traded at around $170.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 16,694 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CFG Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.68 and $111.83, with an estimated average price of $108.82. The stock is now traded at around $107.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 22,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CFG Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.91 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $36.86. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 58,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CFG Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Freshpet Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.83 and $144.34, with an estimated average price of $129.32. The stock is now traded at around $154.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 17,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CFG Asset Management LLC added to a holding in First Horizon Corp by 59246.15%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $11.75. The stock is now traded at around $15.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 192,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CFG Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 57.64%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $20.96. The stock is now traded at around $24.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 211,541 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CFG Asset Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 213.76%. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $94.32, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $97.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,908 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CFG Asset Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 136,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CFG Asset Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 39,102 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CFG Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $137.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,029 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CFG Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84.

CFG Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The sale prices were between $144.33 and $161.32, with an estimated average price of $154.23.

CFG Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87.

CFG Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.29.

CFG Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $340.68 and $446.53, with an estimated average price of $392.88.

CFG Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $18.11 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $20.19.