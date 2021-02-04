Harborview Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Harborview Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, sells CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harborview Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Harborview Advisors, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 392,808 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 75,927 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.75% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 118,840 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.62% Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF) - 267,890 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 27,947 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.06%

Harborview Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $122.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 27,619 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harborview Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harborview Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $138.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,804 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harborview Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2053.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 131 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harborview Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.69 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $22.14. The stock is now traded at around $23.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,679 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harborview Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,464 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harborview Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 272.32%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 23,672 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harborview Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 279.55%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 12,586 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harborview Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 89.22%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $126.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 7,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harborview Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 90.78%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $91.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harborview Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 91.50%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,821 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harborview Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 149.27%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $85.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harborview Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.

Harborview Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Harborview Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $11.53 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $12.62.

Harborview Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $34.07 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $37.03.

Harborview Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund. The sale prices were between $7.81 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $8.47.