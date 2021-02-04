>
Magnolia Group, Llc Buys Arch Resources Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Axos Financial Inc

February 04, 2021 | About: ARCH -2.2% AX +2.67%

Investment company Magnolia Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Arch Resources Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Axos Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Magnolia Group, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Magnolia Group, Llc owns 9 stocks with a total value of $953 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: ARCH,
  • Added Positions: NNI,
  • Reduced Positions: ALLY, DIS, HP,
  • Sold Out: AX,

For the details of MAGNOLIA GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/magnolia+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MAGNOLIA GROUP, LLC
  1. Boston Omaha Corp (BOMN) - 10,123,599 shares, 29.37% of the total portfolio.
  2. Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 6,309,602 shares, 23.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.71%
  3. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 6,900,246 shares, 21.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
  4. Nelnet Inc (NNI) - 1,628,593 shares, 12.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
  5. Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) - 1,951,700 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
New Purchase: Arch Resources Inc (ARCH)

Magnolia Group, Llc initiated holding in Arch Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.05 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $37.27. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Axos Financial Inc (AX)

Magnolia Group, Llc sold out a holding in Axos Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $24.47 and $37.71, with an estimated average price of $31.74.



