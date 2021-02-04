Magnolia Group, Llc Buys Arch Resources Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Axos Financial Inc

Investment company Magnolia Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Arch Resources Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Axos Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Magnolia Group, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Magnolia Group, Llc owns 9 stocks with a total value of $953 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ARCH,

ARCH, Added Positions: NNI,

NNI, Reduced Positions: ALLY, DIS, HP,

ALLY, DIS, HP, Sold Out: AX,

For the details of MAGNOLIA GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/magnolia+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Boston Omaha Corp (BOMN) - 10,123,599 shares, 29.37% of the total portfolio. Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 6,309,602 shares, 23.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.71% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 6,900,246 shares, 21.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% Nelnet Inc (NNI) - 1,628,593 shares, 12.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30% Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) - 1,951,700 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%

Magnolia Group, Llc initiated holding in Arch Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.05 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $37.27. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnolia Group, Llc sold out a holding in Axos Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $24.47 and $37.71, with an estimated average price of $31.74.