Umb Bank N A Buys Apple Inc, Morgan Stanley, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Waste Management Inc

February 04, 2021 | About: AAPL +2.58% MS +2.39% EW +1.87% TRV +3.8% IVW +0.93% ADBE +1.55% LULU +1.87% PXD -0.03% IDXX +1.78% EA -1.56% TSLA -0.55% BIL +0.01%

Investment company Umb Bank N A (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Morgan Stanley, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, The Travelers Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Waste Management Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Umb Bank N A. As of 2020Q4, Umb Bank N A owns 348 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of UMB BANK N A
  1. UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) - 5,101,277 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
  2. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 500,014 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.28%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,400,300 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 260.56%
  4. BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 583,085 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.84%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 515,878 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43%
New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.5 and $386.07, with an estimated average price of $347.37. The stock is now traded at around $338.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 21,349 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $77.34 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $97.42. The stock is now traded at around $126.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 44,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.85 and $499.87, with an estimated average price of $448.27. The stock is now traded at around $494.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.86. The stock is now traded at around $138.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,045 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $849.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Umb Bank N A initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52. The stock is now traded at around $91.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,697 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Apple Inc by 260.56%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $137.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 1,400,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 357.52%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $72.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 309,918 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 313.41%. The purchase prices were between $71.69 and $91.23, with an estimated average price of $83.01. The stock is now traded at around $85.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 228,417 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 2184.92%. The purchase prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $128.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 92,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 211.95%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 263,343 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Umb Bank N A added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 103.33%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $489.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 32,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29.

Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.02.

Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.61 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $51.98.

Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $83.65 and $95.18, with an estimated average price of $88.51.

Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $143.79 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $166.85.

Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Umb Bank N A sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $73, with an estimated average price of $68.32.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)