O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys EOG Resources Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, AbbVie Inc, Sells EchoStar Corp, GCI Liberty Inc, Vontier Corp

Investment company O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc (Current Portfolio) buys EOG Resources Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, AbbVie Inc, StoneX Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells EchoStar Corp, GCI Liberty Inc, Vontier Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc. As of 2020Q4, O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc owns 114 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TPL, SNEX, CBOE, BMY, BTI, RIO, UL, MO, NET, VOD, PM, PNC, BSM,

TPL, SNEX, CBOE, BMY, BTI, RIO, UL, MO, NET, VOD, PM, PNC, BSM, Added Positions: EOG, FNV, ABBV, BR, TOT, JPM, JNJ, NTR, LGIH, SBUX, VZ, CVX, UNP, CSCO, NTRS, T, CMI, ADP, PFE, SSNC, SO, WMT, TREE, MSFT, BBY, PHYS, FDX, NEE, MMM, EBAY, BRK.B, ASPU, BZLFY, FTV, SHSP, MTN, HQY, IJR, IJH,

EOG, FNV, ABBV, BR, TOT, JPM, JNJ, NTR, LGIH, SBUX, VZ, CVX, UNP, CSCO, NTRS, T, CMI, ADP, PFE, SSNC, SO, WMT, TREE, MSFT, BBY, PHYS, FDX, NEE, MMM, EBAY, BRK.B, ASPU, BZLFY, FTV, SHSP, MTN, HQY, IJR, IJH, Reduced Positions: AAPL, DHR, LOW, LIND, TRUP, ETSY, SPGI, ECL, SYY, EMR, GOOGL, MRK, LIN, CLMT,

AAPL, DHR, LOW, LIND, TRUP, ETSY, SPGI, ECL, SYY, EMR, GOOGL, MRK, LIN, CLMT, Sold Out: SATS, GLIBA, VNT, IBM, WES,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,373 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 39,092 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 21,123 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 31,499 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 28,164 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03. The stock is now traded at around $961.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc initiated holding in StoneX Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.59 and $64.32, with an estimated average price of $57.29. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.47 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $87.51. The stock is now traded at around $95.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52. The stock is now traded at around $61.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.42 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $65.76. The stock is now traded at around $77.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $31.83 and $39.3, with an estimated average price of $35.81. The stock is now traded at around $37.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,119 shares as of 2020-12-31.

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 135.37%. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $57.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 72,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 42.79%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,866 shares as of 2020-12-31.

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 55.12%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $138.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 131.21%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,832 shares as of 2020-12-31.

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 29.77%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $89.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,207 shares as of 2020-12-31.

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.84. The stock is now traded at around $232.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,376 shares as of 2020-12-31.

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc sold out a holding in EchoStar Corp. The sale prices were between $19.94 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $23.91.

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89.

O'Brien Greene & Co. Inc sold out a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $7.63 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $11.54.