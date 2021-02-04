Friedenthal Financial Buys SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund,

Voorhees, NJ, based Investment company Friedenthal Financial (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, sells iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Friedenthal Financial. As of 2020Q4, Friedenthal Financial owns 36 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLI, ASHR, XLY, TIP, IGIB, XLU, IWM, KRE,

XLI, ASHR, XLY, TIP, IGIB, XLU, IWM, KRE, Added Positions: ITOT, SLV, SCHP, BIV, SPTL, MBB, XLK, SCHO, VCIT, ITB, VOT, AGG,

ITOT, SLV, SCHP, BIV, SPTL, MBB, XLK, SCHO, VCIT, ITB, VOT, AGG, Reduced Positions: USMV, SCHA, SCHZ, EFAV, SCHH, EEMV, RYT, MLPA, PCY, PHB, IAGG, VEU, BNDX, ACWI,

USMV, SCHA, SCHZ, EFAV, SCHH, EEMV, RYT, MLPA, PCY, PHB, IAGG, VEU, BNDX, ACWI, Sold Out: SOXX, FDN, IGV, SRLN, IEF, SPY, IWF, IBB,

CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 175,719 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.97% BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 92,168 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.51% SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 47,328 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74% SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 68,150 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) - 105,743 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.64%

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $88.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 68,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.29 and $40.06, with an estimated average price of $37.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 146,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $170.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 35,102 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 41,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.18 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 81,721 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32. The stock is now traded at around $63.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 76,118 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 52.51%. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $89.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 92,168 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust by 20.27%. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 232,639 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 28.02%. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 57,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.52%. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 28,997 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 44.42%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 14,741 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.41%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 26,929 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $301.8 and $382.56, with an estimated average price of $345.47.

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $186.35 and $219.82, with an estimated average price of $202.49.

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $302.67 and $365.08, with an estimated average price of $331.5.

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $44.13 and $45.65, with an estimated average price of $44.98.

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15.

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.