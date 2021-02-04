Wedgewood Investors Inc Buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Investment company Wedgewood Investors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Discover Financial Services, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedgewood Investors Inc . As of 2020Q4, Wedgewood Investors Inc owns 89 stocks with a total value of $76 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RTX, DFS, SCHA, EMR, SO, RDS.A, PYPL, TFC, AWK,
- Added Positions: SCHX, IWP, DE, BA, JPM, BDX, PG, V, MMM, WAB, LHX,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, BRK.B, COP, XOM, PEP, PM, BMY, CVX, GIS, NSRGY, VFC, IWS, PSX,
- Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) - 51,842 shares, 16.72% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,658 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio.
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 13,737 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 5,969 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 6,075 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio.
Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $72.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 6,816 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $74.85. The stock is now traded at around $91.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02. The stock is now traded at around $98.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,777 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $64.44 and $82.44, with an estimated average price of $74.51. The stock is now traded at around $84.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,914 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)
Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $60.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $31.33. The stock is now traded at around $36.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Wedgewood Investors Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 128.88%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $94.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 14,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Wedgewood Investors Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $107.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 11,816 shares as of 2020-12-31.
