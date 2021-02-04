Trustcore Financial Services, Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Castle Biosciences Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

Investment company Trustcore Financial Services, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Castle Biosciences Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trustcore Financial Services, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Trustcore Financial Services, Llc owns 889 stocks with a total value of $756 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 334,379 shares, 16.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.95% HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 347,467 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 295,041 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.83% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 480,486 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.16% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 225,043 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,587 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.3 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $56.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Five Star Senior Living Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.42 and $8.22, with an estimated average price of $5.81. The stock is now traded at around $8.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,662 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $38.95. The stock is now traded at around $57.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.12 and $275.61, with an estimated average price of $254.59. The stock is now traded at around $295.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 228 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc initiated holding in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.25 and $120.39, with an estimated average price of $115.01. The stock is now traded at around $119.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7305.20%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 69,757 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 139.15%. The purchase prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 253,776 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.83%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $122.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 295,041 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.20%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 437,761 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.53%. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $215.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 114,891 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.91%. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $263.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 90,469 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.67 and $16.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $40.17 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $41.88.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1348.76 and $1517.9, with an estimated average price of $1418.95.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Zosano Pharma Corp. The sale prices were between $0.34 and $0.74, with an estimated average price of $0.56.

Trustcore Financial Services, Llc sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $118.32 and $132.29, with an estimated average price of $124.53.