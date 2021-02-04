Haverford Financial Services, Inc. Buys Baxter International Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Masco Corp, Sells Ross Stores Inc, Corteva Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Haverford Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Baxter International Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Masco Corp, FLIR Systems Inc, Casey's General Stores Inc, sells Ross Stores Inc, Corteva Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, News Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Haverford Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Haverford Financial Services, Inc. owns 59 stocks with a total value of $367 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 195,857 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 57,242 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 355,658 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 69,742 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,701 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.64. The stock is now traded at around $132.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E. The purchase prices were between $32.53 and $38.23, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $40.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 26.71%. The purchase prices were between $75.39 and $82.36, with an estimated average price of $79.2. The stock is now traded at around $77.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 120,022 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Masco Corp by 113.29%. The purchase prices were between $51.59 and $58.07, with an estimated average price of $55.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in FLIR Systems Inc by 63.54%. The purchase prices were between $34.02 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 24,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Casey's General Stores Inc by 91.12%. The purchase prices were between $167.83 and $193.7, with an estimated average price of $181.41. The stock is now traded at around $190.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 31.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in nVent Electric PLC by 27.60%. The purchase prices were between $17.6 and $24.1, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 51,530 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $85.17 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $105.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $29.37 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.85.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $47.57 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $53.06.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $25.88 and $36, with an estimated average price of $31.47.