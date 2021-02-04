Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys Simon Property Group Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc

Investment company Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Simon Property Group Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Devon Energy Corp, sells Intel Corp, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Fastenal Co, L3Harris Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC. As of 2020Q4, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owns 154 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Copart Inc (CPRT) - 213,666 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93% SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 56,244 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 370,333 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% Target Corp (TGT) - 37,647 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.64% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 69,970 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.52. The stock is now traded at around $95.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 39,605 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.19 and $120.55, with an estimated average price of $107.13. The stock is now traded at around $128.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 21,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 26,158 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $43.33 and $52.74, with an estimated average price of $48.13. The stock is now traded at around $53.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 27,138 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $54.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 30,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $16.72, with an estimated average price of $12.44. The stock is now traded at around $18.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 82,112 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 250.96%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $238.28. The stock is now traded at around $269.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,317 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 34.69%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 29,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 34.06%. The purchase prices were between $203.23 and $279.86, with an estimated average price of $248.42. The stock is now traded at around $268.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,816 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $36.58 and $44.56, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $40.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,316 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 29.09%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3331.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 142 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.12.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $34.98 and $41.54, with an estimated average price of $38.5.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $335.23 and $475.72, with an estimated average price of $412.63.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.52 and $42.63, with an estimated average price of $40.76.